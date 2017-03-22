× Perry principal sues state board over suspended license, after accusations of hiding abuse

OKLAHOMA CITY — An elementary school principal, accused of failing to report child abuse inside her building, is suing the State Board of Education for suspending her teaching license.

Kenda Lyn Miller, 51, is facing a misdemeanor charge in Noble County. Police say she brushed aside complaints from her students that 85-year-old teacher’s aide Arnold Cowen touched them inappropriately.

The principal “believed these reports to be false, since she knew Cowen to be of great moral character and was a very ‘nice guy,'” the affidavit said.

As a result, students told police they were afraid to tell their parents about the interactions and often would cry in the bathroom. Police believe at least ten students could have been spared from abuse had Miller reported their complaints.

Her lawsuit pushes back against those allegations and accuses the school board of damaging her reputation and her finances.

“Miller did report suspected abuse to the police and maintains her innocence of all charges,” the complaint reads, in Miller’s first public denial of the charges.

The State Board of Education suspended Miller’s teaching certificate Feb. 23 under an emergency order.

Since Miller was removed from the school building and any contact with students the week before, according to the lawsuit, there were no grounds for an emergency action.

“Miller was no rush to the public health, safety, or welfare, much less a risk that ‘imperatively require[d] emergency action,'” the complaint reads. “The emergency order has injured Miller and continues to injure Miller, and unless temporarily restrained…will continue to injure Miller…and likely irreparably.”

An emergency order means that Miller is suspended without pay, the lawsuit alleges, meaning the principal has lost about a month of her salary “based on unproven claims.”

“The mere existence of the Emergency Order of suspension damages Miller’s professional reputation,” the complaint reads. “And that harm is likely to continue for every prospective future employer within the education profession and perhaps beyond.”

Perry math teacher Jeffrey Sullins also had his license revoked by an emergency order in February. He pleaded not guilty to those charges earlier this month.

Miller will be in court Thursday.

