Police investigate possible robbery at Chase in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a possible robbery at a Chase in southwest Oklahoma City.

The alleged bank robbery was reported around 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Chase on S.W. 119th and Western.

Police said they are interviewing witnesses to get suspect information but have multiple descriptions at this time.

The suspect’s vehicle is reportedly a white car.

Police said the FBI is also at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.