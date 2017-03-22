UK police treating stabbing near British Parliament in London as ‘terrorist incident’

LONDON — UK police are investigating a “firearms incident” near the British Parliament in London and have put the entire Westminster area on lockdown.

A police officer was stabbed, the leader of the House of Commons said.

The Parliament building, roads and Westminster underground station have been secured by police.

London’s Metropolitan Police said on Twitter they were called at approximately 2:40 pm to reports of an incident near Westminster Bridge and that it was being treated as a firearms incident.

NBC News reports that there were reports that a car hit several pedestrians on the bridge over the River Thames.

BREAKING: “We are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise," Scotland Yard says – @KeirSimmons https://t.co/weI22El8eU — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) March 22, 2017

TV images have emerged of a car crashed into a fence outside the Parliament building.

The incident occurred as parliament was in session, and proceedings in the House of Commons were suspended.

Dozens of MPs remain in the House.

“It seems that a police officer has been stabbed, that the alleged assailant was shot by armed police,” House leader David Lidington told MPs.

He confirmed that a serious incident had taken place “within the estate.”

“An air ambulance is currently attending the scene to remove the casualties. There are also reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity of the Palace of Westminster but I hope colleagues on all sides will appreciate that it’d be wrong of me to go into further details here until we have confirmation from the police and from the House security authorities about what is going on.”

Henry Mance, a political reporter for the Financial Times, told CNN that people inside have been told to stay away from windows.

Armed officers have been sent inside parliament.

Member of parliament Sir Gerald Howarth said the House was in the middle of a vote when the session was suspended and members locked in.

“It appears to be very, very serious indeed. The Leader of the House has told us it’s been confirmed that one police officer here has been stabbed. It appeared that a car was coming towards the House of Commons mowing down pedestrians on the way and the driver then got access to the parliamentary estate stabbed a police officer and was shot,” he said.