OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a man pictured breaking into a storage shed in south Oklahoma City.

The break in was reported last week at a residence in the 13000 block of S. Rockwell Ave.

The man was reportedly driving a white Chevy Impala, also pictured.

“With pictures this clear, we’re confident that someone knows who this suspect is,” police said.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or leave a tip online.