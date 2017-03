× Pregnant woman recovering after she says landlord attacked her

OKLAHOMA CITY – A young mother is recovering today after she says her landlord attacked her Monday night.

This happened on the southwest side of Oklahoma City.

Valerie Hudson says the attack came out of nowhere and it appeared Gary Smith just snapped.

He was arrested that night but is now out of jail.

Smith told police he now plans to evict Hudson who is five months pregnant.

Smith is facing assault and battery charges.