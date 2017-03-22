Teacher accused of having sex with student smiles in mugshot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOCKHART, TX - The smiling mugshot of a Texas high school teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student is gaining attention online.

Sarah Madden Fowlkes, 27, who had been with the Lockhart school district since 2014, was suspended after allegations she "engaged in sexual contact" with a 17-year-old male student came to light, KXAN reports.

A tip from a school administrator led authorities to the 17-year-old boy who had allegedly been in contact with Fowlkes through messaging and in person.

“Their contact was of a sexual nature,” police said.

Lockhart schools superintendent Susan Bohn emailed parents on Monday, notifying them of Fowlkes' arrest and suspension.

“Lockhart parents entrust their children to us every day, and it is something we do not take lightly. Student safety is the district’s most important priority,” Bohn said in a statement. “As soon as we learned of the report, we acted swiftly to involve law enforcement and CPS to conduct a thorough investigation. The district does not and will not tolerate any improper communication or contact between a teacher and child.”