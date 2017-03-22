The ‘Jewel’ of the Muscogee Creek Nation returns to its framers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKMULGEE, OKLAHOMA -- The hard hats were just for show.

Members of the Muscogee Creek Nation put them on for pictures in front of their old capitol building, now set for a historic restoration just seven years after people like Interior Secretary Chris Azbell helped buy it back.

"It's a combined story of the Creek Nation and the city of Okmulgee," he says.

Right after the chaos of the Civil War, Creek Nation leaders reorganized and built a log capitol on this site in 1868.

They rebuilt it twice, eventually growing into this proud sandstone structure they called the Council House.

The House of Warriors met in one wing, the House of Kings in the other.

"It really has been called the jewel of the Creek Nation," says tribal historian Veronica Pipestem. "So it is a very important symbol and icon for the Creek people."

Pipestem says they settled matters like the Harjo Rebellion here and debated issues over allotments.

With the coming of statehood the federal government forced the Muscogee Creek Nation to abandon their capitol.

The city of Okmulgee grew around it.

Azbell says municipal authorities thought about tearing it down in the oil boom 1920's until Will Rogers stepped in.

"Rogers gave a big speech at the Hippodrome, which is right across the street," says Azbell. "He said don't tear this down. Don't have a town like Detroit. Have some uniqueness to your town."

The Council House has been used as city offices, sheriff's office, museum, and even a Red Cross center.

The Creek Nation finally bought it back in 2010, then started collecting restoration funds in 2013.

On a lovely March day in 2017 the Council House stands ready for a new chapter as historical icon, looking back and forward at the same time, with the same people who built it.

For more information on the Council House and its restoration go to http://www.mcn-nsn.gov