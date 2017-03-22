“This was not in my plans,” Ken Richardson buys back his company after previous owner indicted on federal charges

OKLAHOMA – You may have seen the commercial on NewsChannel 4.

There’s a new look for the Richardson Homes advertisements.

The original owner bought back his company after the previous owner got indicted on federal charges.

Ken Richardson told NewsChannel 4 he never saw this coming.

“This was not in my plans, it was not something I wanted to do, but I felt like it was necessary. It’s my name on this company, and I put a lot of work into building this company and making this company what it is,” Richardson said.

He didn’t waste any time getting his company back after Dennis Lee was indicted.

Richardson sold his custom home business to Lee in 2008.

Lee was the general manager and had been married to Richardson’s daughter.

Federal prosecutors allege Lee stole tractors, golf carts, and other vehicles from Oklahoma to Nebraska.

Richardson saw the news on TV and was blown away.

“I hadn’t heard even a rumor of it. It was out of the blue,” he said.

Richardson told us he’s not so sure about the allegations.

“I just don’t believe that, but I could be totally wrong. We’ll see in the not too distant future. I could be totally wrong,” Richardson said.

Under contract, Lee is obligated to answer questions from Richardson for the next 60 days.

But then, all ties will be severed between the two.

Things are just about the way Richardson left them.

The company still builds about 65 homes a year and employs more than two dozen people across the state.

It’s those people Richardson says he thought of when he decided to come back.

As for potential customers who may be skeptical now of the company, he said this: “Call, make an appointment, come out here and sit down and talk to me.

I`ll answer any question you want me to answer.”

Richardson Homes has reached out to all of its current customers to let them know about the changes.

As for Lee, he has denied any wrongdoing.

A woman connected to the alleged theft ring confessed, and her confession helped lead authorities to more than $160,000 in stolen property.