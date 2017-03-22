Three people arrested after death of Oklahoma toddler

TULSA, Okla. – Police have arrested three people they believe may be involved in the death of a toddler.

On Monday, Dominick Smith, 31, dropped 2-year-old, King Owen, off and left him at the hospital.

According to Fox 23, the toddler had “massive head injuries” and was put on life support but later died.

Smith now faces child abuse and neglect charges.

23-year-old Keyshawn Brown, the child’s mother, and a man, 42-year-old Johnny Jones, are also in police custody.

Brown faces a child neglect charge.

Police say Jones, also facing child neglect, may be involved in the case.

The investigation is still ongoing.