Three people arrested after death of Oklahoma toddler

Posted 3:05 pm, March 22, 2017, by

3 in custody after woman reportedly drops child off at hospital with massive head injury

TULSA, Okla. – Police have arrested three people they believe may be involved in the death of a toddler.

On Monday, Dominick Smith, 31, dropped 2-year-old, King Owen, off and left him at the hospital.

Dominick Smith

According to Fox 23, the toddler had “massive head injuries” and was put on life support but later died.

Smith now faces child abuse and neglect charges.

23-year-old Keyshawn Brown, the child’s mother, and a man, 42-year-old Johnny Jones, are also in police custody.

Keyshawn Brown

 

Brown faces a child neglect charge.

Police say Jones, also facing child neglect, may be involved in the case.

Johnny Jones

The investigation is still ongoing.