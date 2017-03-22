× Thunder Roll Past 76ers To Close Homestand

The Oklahoma City Thunder opened the second half on a 15-2 run to blow the game open and cruise to a 122-97 over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

Russell Westbrook recorded his 35th triple double of the season, earning it in less than three quarters, with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 assists to lead OKC to the win and improve to 8-0 against the 76ers at home.

Enes Kanter led the Thunder with 24 points and added 11 rebounds.

Victor Oladipo scored 18 points and Doug McDermott 13.

The Thunder led by 13 at halftime and blew the game open to coast to the win.

OKC outrebounded the 76ers 54-25.

The Thunder improved to 41-30.

OKC opens a three-game homestand at Houston on Sunday at 2:30 pm.