× Two men arrested after allegedly stealing mail from residents in Oklahoma City neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two men were taken into custody after allegedly stealing several pieces of mail from residents in an Oklahoma City neighborhood.

On March 21, officers were called to a home along N.W. 86th St. after someone called 911 to report suspicious activity. The caller told dispatchers that two men and a woman were seen going through mailboxes and checking car doors.

When officers arrived in the area, they spotted two men matching the description of the alleged suspects.

According to the arrest report, when officers asked the men to come to the patrol car, they “immediately quickened their pace.”

While speaking with them, authorities described the men as extremely nervous and fidgety when they said they were going to a friend’s house.

Officers say they discovered several pieces of mail and credit cards addressed to other people in their pockets and backpack.

Police arrested 49-year-old Tommy Vails and 48-year-old Terry Vails on a complaint of receiving and concealing stolen property.