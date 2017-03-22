× Two of three inmates who escaped from Lincoln County jail now in custody

LINCOLN COUNTY – Two of three men who escaped from the Lincoln County Jail are now in police custody.

Officials say Mark Robbins, 23, was found south of Chandler around noon Wednesday.

They also found Brian Moody, 23, in the area of Luther Road and Wilshire Wednesday evening.

Sonny Baker, 41, is still on the run.

All three men were incarcerated for property crimes.

They escaped from the jail through the ventilation system.

The suspects allegedly stole a 2008 silver Dodge pickup with the Oklahoma license plate AKF-030 and a grey 2004 Dodge pickup with the Oklahoma license plate 185-FGR.

Officials say there was a loaded gun inside one of the trucks.

If you see Baker, call police immediately.