4 Our Veterans: Agency hosting ‘Veterans Education Fair’

OKLAHOMA CITY – Veterans across Oklahoma have a great opportunity to advance their education with the help of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs.

On Thursday, the department is hosting the Veterans Education Fair to help veterans, national guardsmen and reserves to visit with different Oklahoma universities and colleges.

Members of the Oklahoma National Guard may take advantage of a program that waives all fees for in-state tuition.

The 2017 Veterans Education Fair is being held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Regional Training Institute, located at 6500 N. Kelley Ave. in Oklahoma City.

It is a free event.

For more information, visit the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs’ website.