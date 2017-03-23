Watch KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Middle school worker accused of impregnating 13-year-old

Posted 9:14 pm, March 23, 2017, by and , Updated at 12:22PM, March 25, 2017

HOUSTON, Tex. – A Houston middle school staff member has been charged with child molestation after he was accused of impregnating a 13-year-old girl who attends the school.

Mauricio Orlando Mendoza was an information technology worker at Hartman Middle School until the accusations surfaced in December.

Prosecutors allege that he and the girl had sex in his office and in the school library.

After the girl’s outcry, she tested positive for pregnancy.

The 37-year-old married father was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

He was released on $50,000 bond.

His attorney did not return a message seeking comment.