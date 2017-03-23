Authorities believe skeletal remains found in wooded area may solve missing persons case from 1988

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities believe skeletal remains found in a wooded area in Pottawatomie County may solve a missing persons case from 1988.

A landowner who was searching for deer shed antlers Harjo found a partial human skull Wednesday, the Shawnee News-Star reports.

After combing the area, officials say crews found more human bones and a pair of boots.

Deputies told the local newspaper that the human remains may be those of an elderly man who was reported missing nearly 30 years ago.

In 1988, authorities searched the area for Kenneth Lester Spencer, who was in his early 80s at the time.

Spencer had been reported missing, but was never found.

Authorities didn’t expect foul play.

After seven years, Spencer was declared dead, the Shawnee News-Star reports.

A medical examiner is working to identify the remains.