Authorities searching for woman accused of attempted robbery of S.W. Oklahoma City bank

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a woman accused of attempting to rob a southwest Oklahoma City bank.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, officials say an African-American woman wearing a purple shirt entered the Chase Bank, located in the 11900 block of S. Western Ave.

Authorities said the woman presented a note to the teller demanding cash.

According to the Oklahoma City office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the woman left the bank without any cash.

Officials say she left in a newer model white Toyota sedan.

The Oklahoma Bankers Association is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for robbing a member bank.

If you have any information on the attempted robbery, please call the Oklahoma City FBI at (405)290-7770.