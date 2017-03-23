× BREAKING: Norman police investigating late night shooting

NORMAN, Okla. – Norman police are currently on the scene of a shooting.

It happened just after 11pm in the 1200 block of College Avenue. Police say when they got on scene they determined a man had driven his car through the back fence of a home and fired several shots into the air. No one was injured.

Police say the suspect ran away from the scene, leading Norman police on a foot chase. Officers found him a short distance away with what looked to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Norman police are currently investigating the incident. Stick with Newschannel 4 and KFOR.com for the latest developments.