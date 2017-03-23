Dietitians stress eating properly before Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - With the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon just weeks away, dietitians have some advice for the youngest runners.

Dietitians stress that protein helps build your muscles, while whole gains give you the energy you need to finish the race.

Dairy products help provide calcium to build strong bones, while fruits and vegetables have important vitamins and minerals to keep you healthy.

Try avoid eating high fat and high sugar foods.

Focus on drinking water before, during and after the race to keep you hydrated and prevent your muscles from aching.

Registration for the marathon is underway. If you'd like to sign up, click here.