Former Sooner Back in OKC for NCAA Women’s Regional

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's women's basketball team may not be among the teams competing in the Oklahoma City Regional of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament, but the Sooners will have some representation.

Former OU guard Dionnah Jackson is an assistant coach for Mississippi State, who will face Washington in the regional semifinals on Friday night, March 24, at 6:00 pm.

Jackson is in her second season as an assistant coach for the Bulldogs, who are ranked 7th in the nation and seeded second in the region.

Jackson is glad to be back in Oklahoma, and looking forward to a successful regional in Oklahoma City.