Health officials: 4 more Oklahomans die from the flu, including young child

OKLAHOMA CITY – Four Oklahomans have died from the flu virus in the last week, according to health officials.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that 68 people have died as a result of the flu this season. Four of those deaths occurred within the last week, including a child who was younger than 4-years-old.

Officials say residents in Tulsa County has been hardest hit by the flu this season, leading to 18 deaths in that county. So far, 495 people have been hospitalized because of the virus in Tulsa County.

Oklahoma County has seen eight deaths and 385 hospitalizations related to the virus.

Although four others have died from the flu, officials say fewer Oklahomans are being hospitalized because of the virus.

The department’s data show that 47 of the deaths occurred in patients who were 65-years-old or older. Twelve deaths occurred in those between 50 and 64-years-old, while six deaths occurred in patients between 18 and 49-years-old.

One child between the ages of 5 and 17-years-old died earlier in the season, and two patients who were up to 4-years-old also died from the flu.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department recommends flu vaccinations and hand hygiene to avoid the dangers of the flu. If you sneeze or cough, cover your nose and mouth with a tissue.

Also, if you feel ill, stay home and go to a physician right away if symptoms persist.

Vaccination is important for those at high risk from flu complications including people 65 years of age and older, young children, pregnant women, persons with chronic lung disease, diabetes, heart disease, neurologic conditions and other long-term health conditions.