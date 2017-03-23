“Home of low prices, baby!” Men ride horseback through Walmart to make people laugh, Walmart not happy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, Texas - Chances are, you've heard of the infamous and very vulgar People of Walmart website, which mainly documents Walmart customers' crazy ensembles (or lack thereof.)

Now the website has a new addition - a video of two men casually strolling through a Houston Walmart on horseback.

"Low prices all day!" The riders recorded the video and were heard laughing as they rode past shocked customers, saying, "Home of low prices, baby!"

"I was just trying to make people smile and laugh." Horseback Rider Woody Fields, tells KPRC-TV, "I wasn't trying to hurt nobody, or do anything destructive. It was just, like, you only live once, you know? That's all," Fields said.

Fields says he and his friends ride every weekend and they simply wanted to try something new.

After about two minutes of meandering the aisles, Fields and his horse are seen on video meeting up with other friends on horseback outside the Walmart store.

"We done walked all through the store!" Fields said.

Fields and his friends also laughed about security guards being scared to approach them.

Walmart's corporate officials, meanwhile, are not laughing. "We in no way condone yesterday's reckless stunt inside our store and are thankful no one was hurt by these actions," officials stated in a release.

No word on whether any charges will be filed.

Houston's Humane Society tells KPRC in a statement, "At minimum, riding a horse inside a store is incredibly irresponsible. This would be extremely stressful on any horse. Horses can easily become spooked, endangering not only themselves, but also any shoppers they might encounter."