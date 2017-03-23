House passes measure that would order person convicted of DUI to abstain from alcohol for period of time

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill aimed at combating drunk driving passed Wednesday out of the Oklahoma House of Representatives with a vote of 82 to 6.

House Bill 1605 by state Rep. John Enns allows courts to order a person convicted of driving under the influence to abstain from alcohol for a period of time determined by the court.

Under the measure, individuals under the age of 21 who are convicted of a DUI will see their license revoked or suspended until they turn 21 and an ignition interlock device added to their vehicle.

For individuals over 21, the driver’s license will be replaced with a license stamped with “alcohol restricted,” which will alert law enforcement officers who pull them over in the future of this previous DUI.

“This legislation is in honor of two women, Debra Reed and Amanda Carson, who lost their lives because of people who were driving under the influence of alcohol,” said Rep. John Enns, R-Enid. “It’s an absolute shame people are still being killed in this way. This legislation shows that Oklahoma is trying to stop this serious crime.

“I’m honored and humbled family and friends of both Debra Reed and Amanda Carson were able to be in the gallery during the legislation’s passage. As a representative, I’m charged with making Oklahoma a safer place for everyone, and this bill does just that.”

HB 1605 now proceeds to the Senate for consideration.