NCAA Career Scoring Leader in OKC For Women’s Regional

Washington guard Kelsey Plum has the NCAA career and single season record holder for scoring, and she's trying to lead her Huskies back to the Final Four for the second year in row.

Washington is one of the four teams in the Oklahoma City Regional of the NCAA Women's Tournament this weekend.

Washington will play Mississippi State at 6:00 pm on Friday, March 24 in the first of two regional semifinals.

Plum has been getting a lot of attention this season as she's broken both the season and career points records, but she's handled the pressure very well, and now has the Huskies two wins away from a second straight trip to the Final Four.