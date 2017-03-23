Oklahoma House bill could reduce insurance rates for ‘fortified homes’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A bill that is headed to the Oklahoma Senate could help homeowners who live in 'fortified' homes.

House Bill 1720 would require an insurance company to give premium discounts for any home retrofitted or new construction that is built to certain standards that withstand high winds and hail.

The bill has passed the House and is now headed to the Senate.

The bill does not mandate building codes or standards but uses the fortified construction standards, or the recently adopted building code for the City of Moore.

These standards are used in homes built to withstand up to EF2 tornado winds.