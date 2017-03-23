× Oklahoma House Democrats propose $1.4 billion in revenue proposals

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Democrats are proposing nearly $1.4 billion worth of revenue proposals to help prevent deep budget cuts to state programs and provide funding for a teacher pay raise.

House Democratic Leader Scott Inman announced the plan Thursday with more than a dozen Democrats at his side. It includes increasing taxes on oil and gas production, cigarettes and income for individuals earning more than $100,000 a year.

The plan also includes changes to several tax subsidies for individuals and businesses.

Democrats are outnumbered 73-26 in the House, but Republicans need Democratic support for most tax increases, which require a three-fourths’ vote to pass in the Legislature.

Meanwhile, House budget committees are meeting to discuss the potential impact of cuts as deep as 14 percent to some state agency budgets.