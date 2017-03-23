Oklahoma Senate votes no to bill regarding LGBTQ community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Senators went back and forth debating a bill some said was discriminatory and similar to ones that led to boycotts in Indiana and North Carolina.

“And, I ask that you reject this bill as another power grab to seize power from local governments,” said Senator David Holt.

But, Senator Josh Brecheen, who wrote the bill, said it would protect citizens' freedom.

“Be able to abide by fundamental rights in relation to what sincerely is held in a person's conscience whether it be morally or the bases of religion,” Brecheen said.

Breechen's bill would have stripped employment and public accommodation protections for the LGBTQ community from municipalities around the state.

It's an ordinance that many local governments already have in cities like Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Norman.

It would also ban cities from offering more protections for the LGBTQ community.

However, the bill did not pass.

The Senate struck it down with a vote of 25 to 18.

“Twenty-five senators took a resounding vote on the Senate floor and rejected this type of legislation,” said Troy Stevenson with Freedom Oklahoma.

A similar bill labeled 'The Right to Conscience Act,' which would allow businesses to refuse service based on their personal religious beliefs, was pulled from the roll right before it was called for a vote.

The LGBTQ community said what happened Thursday is "big."

“Today was a historic victory, I think, that after defeating 40 LGBTQ bills in the last 3 years, the Senate finally today took a historic stance,” Stevenson said.

After the vote, the bill's author asked for a motion to reconsider, which also failed.

That means he cannot reintroduce the bill for another 2 years.