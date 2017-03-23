× Police identify OU student who fired shots at fraternity before turning gun on himself

NORMAN, Okla. – Norman police have identified the man who fired shots at a fraternity house before turning the gun on himself as an OU student.

Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Norman police were called to a report of an individual with a hatchet who was destroying shrubbery outside of the Walmart, located at 3651 Classen Blvd.

When the man was approached by a store employee, he allegedly pointed a gun at the employee.

Investigators say he left the scene before officers arrived, but they received a second call about the same man driving through the back fence of a fraternity house.

Authorities say preliminary information indicates that the man, 21-year-old Vincent Peter Valentin, fired two shots at the fraternity and one inside his vehicle. After being confronted by several members of the fraternity, police say Valentin pointed the gun at them and threw the hatchet at them.

No one was injured in that event.

Officers say Valentin fled the scene and was later found near a home just west of the fraternity. Investigators say it appears that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Valentin is currently enrolled as a student at the University of Oklahoma. Right now, investigators say it appears that Valentin had prior issues with the fraternity but the events leading up to the shooting are under investigation.