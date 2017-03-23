Update: Police search for woman who allegedly threatened to shoot, robbed family in southwest Oklahoma City parking lot

Update: Police later said the alleged armed robbery might have not occurred exactly as originally reported.

We are awaiting more information, as their Facebook post of the incident is no longer available.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a woman who allegedly threatened to shoot and robbed a family in a southwest Oklahoma City parking lot.

The armed robbery was reported in the parking lot near S.W. 44th and Western.

Police said the woman robbed the family by threatening to shoot them if they didn’t give her money.

One of the family members reportedly took a cell phone photo of the woman, which was released Thursday.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or leave a tip online.

Police said you can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.