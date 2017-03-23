Program at Oklahoma City school allows students to help you prepare income tax forms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - This is a taxing time of year for some students at John Marshall High School.

Students at the school are staying after class to help prepare income tax forms for Oklahomans.

"VITA stands for volunteer income tax assistance program. And this is a program that allows our students to study for and pass a certification test. And then with the support of UCO's accounting department, we file taxes for free for our community members," said Principal Aspasia Carlson at John Marshall High School.

And their accuracy is outstanding.

Last year, they prepared about 130 tax forms, with 100% accuracy. No mistakes.

The students team up with the University of Central Oklahoma's Accounting Department by preparing returns and learning a lot in the process.

"Life experiences that are going to help them when they get out on their own. And they start having to do their own taxes or worry about their own financial planning. Or their own financial goals. They`re learning all of this through taxes," said Finance Academy Teacher Sharon Marker.

"I like that it gives us the opportunity to learn new things and get social skills. Teaches us to be better businessmen and it offers us quite a few careers in the future," said freshman Christian Jones.

"By the end of this year, I`ll be certified to be a financial clerk. Next year, I`m gonna be a full-time bookkeeper. And during the summer, I`m gonna do an internship with a bank," said freshman Jael Borrego.

Tax season and smart students at John Marshall High School adds up to a big success story.

