Russell Westbrook makes NBA history with perfect performance

OKLAHOMA CITY – During Wednesday night’s game, Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook made a case for why he should be considered the most valuable player in the NBA.

In addition to recording his 35th triple-double of the season, Westbrook also made NBA history.

Despite only playing 28 minutes, he was perfect from the free throw line and from the field.

Westbrook finished the night with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 assists to lead OKC to the win and improve to 8-0 against the 76ers at home.

The Thunder improved to 41-30.

OKC opens a three-game homestand at Houston on Sunday at 2:30 pm.