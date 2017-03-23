Speed limit confusion on new metro roadway

OKLAHOMA CITY – There is a speed limit mix up that is confusing drivers who take westbound Oklahoma City Boulevard.

Hundreds of drivers may have not noticed it, but at least one woman did.

“I was a little bit confused,” Tanae Frost said. “I thought I didn’t see this right.”

To double check she took the route again.

“Sure enough, the sign said 45 miles per hour and the road stated it was 35 miles per hour, and I thought ‘wow how could this be,’” Frost asked.

Bob Moore Chopper 4 checked it out and saw 35 MPH painted on the pavement, but 45 MPH on the speed limit sign just a few feet away.

“So confusing,” Frost laughed.

After Frost brought the issue to News Channel 4’s attention we called the City of Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

We found out the 45 mile per hour signs were recently put up after a number of people complained that the previous speed limit here was too slow.

ODOT said it will remove or remark the “35” as soon as possible.

“Such an oversight,” Frost said. “Whoever, construction, put up the signs, I think they really should have made it clear to drivers that it is 45 miles per hour.”

For those who might be confused on which speed limit to follow ODOT said always go with the sign.

NewsChannel 4 told OCPD about the issue.

The department said all officers are being notified to make sure there is no confusion when writing tickets.