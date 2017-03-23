State overrides local district, approves French immersion charter

OKLAHOMA CITY — A popular French-language immersion program, which succumbed to budget cuts this year, will be reinstated in Norman, in the form of a public charter school.

The State Board of Education approved an application for Le Monde International School, despite opposition from Norman Public Schools Superintendent Joe Sciano and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.

Parents took their plans for a charter school to the State Board after the Norman board unanimously defeated it Feb. 7.

Critics questioned whether the school could sustain itself and provide a quality education for its estimated 250 students. Particularly in challenging financial times, Hofmeister felt the school would further drain district resources.

But supporters, led by a passionate group of parents argued immersion students are frequently among the highest achieving in the district.

This is the second time the State Board of Education has reversed a local district’s decision on a proposed charter school this year.

Seminole successfully appealed and secured a charter school in January.