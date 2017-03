Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. – Wild turkeys have been making a regular appearance around a Stillwater neighborhood.

Stillwater resident Mindy Hardy tells NewsChannel 4 she and her neighbors have been making some new friends.

Three turkeys have been spotted around the neighborhood near Boomer Lake.

Some people don’t mind them, others say they are slowing down traffic.

