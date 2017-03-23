Texas teenager arrested after allegedly making up kidnapping, sexual assault story

DENISON, Texas- A Texas teenager has been arrested after she admitted to making up a story about being kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

On March 8, investigators with the Denison Police Department received a call from a man who said his fiance, 18-year-old Breana Harmon Talbott, was missing.

The man told police that Talbott’s car had been found in the parking lot of an apartment complex. When officers arrived, they discovered the driver’s door was open, one shoe was on the ground and her phone and keys were sitting near the console.

Immediately, detectives began searching for Talbott.

Several hours later, Talbott walked into a church wearing only a shirt, bra and underwear. She told witnesses at the church that she had been kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

According to KXII, Talbott told investigators that three masked men pulled her from her vehicle and pushed her into another SUV. She said they then took her to a wooded area where two of the suspects raped her.

Officers searched the wooded area and discovered more of Talbott’s clothing and personal effects.

However, they quickly began doubting Talbott’s story and felt some of the scenes were staged.

Their doubts were confirmed when Talbott admitted to making the whole thing up.

“Many persons fell victim to Breana Harmon Talbott’s hoax. The police were quickly disparaged by Talbott’s family and friends. Social media comments and opinions were out of control making it difficult to focus on solving this case. Even though we originally assumed this case to be legitimate, the great work of Denison Police Department investigators and officers quickly led to major questions as to the validity of the alleged crime. Even though we strongly felt this was a hoax soon into the investigation, it was my decision to delay notifying the public until we had 100 percent confirmation it didn’t happen. Plus, we wanted to insure we did everything we could on the remote chance there was any truth to the alleged crime. “It’s unfortunate a person can falsely report such a major incident in our community that wastes the time of law enforcement and needlessly puts some people in fear. I apologize to those who have current investigations with the department as we delayed those to focus on this case. As I said in a recent Facebook post, Denison has been and will remain a safe community with a great quality of life,” a statement from the Denison Police Department read.

Talbott has been arrested for making a false report to a peace officer. The police department is also seeking restitution for the hours investigators spent working the case.