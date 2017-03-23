Tulsa police release dashcam video of shooting suspect being run over by patrol car

Warning: Video contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some viewers.

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police have released dash cam video of a suspect being run over by a patrol car during a pursuit.

Authorities say 21-year-old Madison Dickson was wanted for a string of gun-related crimes, including shooting one man in the head and shooting a woman in the arm during an attempted carjacking.

Prosecutors charged Dickson with shooting with intent to kill, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, attempted larceny and discharging a firearm in a public place from incidents on March 11 and March 12.

Last week, Dickson led police on a chase before getting out of the car and allegedly firing shots at officers.

A police officer then ran over Dickson, killing her.

On Thursday, Tulsa police released the dash cam video from the incident.

About 25 seconds into the video, you hear several gunshots.

Authorities allege that Dickson got out of her vehicle and fired several shots at police. Two officers returned fire, but Dickson was not hit.

Several seconds later, the camera captures Dickson running and pointing what investigators said is a gun at the patrol car.

As she is running on the sidewalk, she is struck by a patrol car. She died from her injuries.