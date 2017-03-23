Two Oklahoma men dating same 15-year-old girl charged with child porn

TULSA, Okla. – Two men who were dating the same 15-year-old girl have been charged with child pornography and indecent or lewd proposal to a minor.

This all began last fall with a fight at the fair over the teen.

Brian Clement and Jesse Scullawl’s cell phones both had naked pictures of the girl.

According to Fox 23, Clement and Scullawl will now spend time behind bars.

They both received an eight year sentence of which two years will be spent in prison, then six will be a suspended sentence.

Clement changed his plea to guilty back in February.