Utah man killed in London terror attack, wife remains hospitalized

LONDON - An American was identified as one of the victims who died following Wednesday's terror attack in London.

Relatives tell FOX 13 that Kurt and Melissa Cochran were caught in the attack on the Westminster Bridge.

Family members say the couple from Utah was visiting Melissa's parents and had been enjoying a "dream vacation" over the past week.

Kurt Cochran died from his injuries on Thursday morning, and Melissa remains hospitalized with several broken bones.

"Our family is heartbroken to learn of the death of our son-in-law, Kurt W. Cochran, who was a victim of Wednesday's terrorist attack in London. Kurt was a good man and a loving husband to our daughter and sister, Melissa. They were in Europe to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary, and were scheduled to return to the United States on Thursday. Melissa also received serious injuries in the attack, and is being cared for in the hospital. We express our gratitude to the emergency and medical personnel who have cared for them and ask for your prayers on behalf of Melissa and our family. Kurt will be greatly missed, and we ask for privacy as our family mourns and as Melissa recovers from her injuries," the family said in a statement.

A great American, Kurt Cochran, was killed in the London terror attack. My prayers and condolences are with his family and friends. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2017

On Wednesday, a lone attacker plowed a car into crowds of people on Westminster Bridge before stabbing a police officer to death on the grounds the UK Parliament.

So far, police have arrested eight people in raids around Britain for links to the terror attack. An ISIS-affiliated news agency claimed that the extremist group was behind the attack.

Prime Minister Theresa May revealed the perpetrator was British born and once linked to violent extremism. May told Members of Parliament that the attacker was investigated by security services but was regarded as a “peripheral figure.” Authorities did not know he was about to mount an assault, she said.