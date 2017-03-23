Warm and windy Thursday! Wind Advisory in effect for most of the state

*** A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT TODAY FOR MOST OF THE STATE. A HIGH WIND WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR THE PANHANDLE. A FIRE WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR TOMORROW. ***

Today will be warm and windy with south winds around 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50!

Highs will reach the low 80s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Storms will fire along the dryline in western sides of our panhandle late today.

A few storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds.

Storms will weaken as they move east into western Oklahoma this evening.

If we are lucky, the rain will hold together long enough to push into central Oklahoma.

Little rain is expected.

The storms will redevelop in eastern Oklahoma tomorrow afternoon with a risk of severe weather.

A cold front will sweep across the state tomorrow night and Saturday will be slightly cooler in the upper 60s with a strong northwesterly wind under partly cloudy skies.

A bigger storm system will bring better rain chances and a higher risk of severe storms on Sunday.

Please stay tuned for important storm updates!

Large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening!

Make sure your tornado safety plans are in place.

Another storm will bring beneficial rain to the state late Tuesday through early Wednesday.