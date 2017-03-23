Wife of WWE legend Jim Ross dies after scooter accident in Norman

Posted 3:33 pm, March 23, 2017, by , Updated at 03:35PM, March 23, 2017

NORMAN, Okla. – WWE legendary commentator Jim Ross announced his wife died after a scooter accident in Norman.

Ross’ wife, Jan, was riding her Vespa scooter when she was struck by a vehicle Tuesday.

According to TMZ Sports and other sources, she was not wearing a helmet.

She suffered from multiple skull fractures and was in critical condition.

Wednesday, Ross announced her death via Twitter and said, “A Priest gave my wife Jan her last rites tonight. My little Angel is gone.”

Friends, family, and fans are sharing their condolences to Ross.

Jan Ross was 55.

The accident is still under investigation.