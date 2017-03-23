Wife of WWE legend Jim Ross dies after scooter accident in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – WWE legendary commentator Jim Ross announced his wife died after a scooter accident in Norman.

Ross’ wife, Jan, was riding her Vespa scooter when she was struck by a vehicle Tuesday.

My wife Jan, my little angel, was hit while riding her Vespa & has multiple skull fractures. She’s in surgery now. We need a miracle. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 21, 2017

According to TMZ Sports and other sources, she was not wearing a helmet.

She suffered from multiple skull fractures and was in critical condition.

We’ll never be able to thank everyone for all your prayers for my wife Jan who’s still in critical condition in OU Medical Center. 🙏🙏 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 22, 2017

Wednesday, Ross announced her death via Twitter and said, “A Priest gave my wife Jan her last rites tonight. My little Angel is gone.”

A Priest gave my wife Jan her last rites tonight. My little Angel is gone. 🙏🙏 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 23, 2017

Friends, family, and fans are sharing their condolences to Ross.

Jan Ross was 55.

Thx to Dr Mike Lano for sharing this photo of my little Angel, wife Jan, & me at @CACReunion

🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/9VGSiYX9CO — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 23, 2017

The accident is still under investigation.