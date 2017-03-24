Oklahoma teen drowned at Chickasha Lake after trying to help stranded rider

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Police say a 19-year-old man drowned at Chickasha Lake.

Thursday night, police were called to Chickasha Lake regarding a disabled watercraft.

When authorities arrived, the call was upgraded to a possible drowning.

The victim,19-year-old Nathan Williams, was attempting to swim out to a stranded jet ski to assist a rider and was unable to make it.

Williams then turned around and tried to return to shore, but did not resurface.

Officials say conditions on the lake were extremely choppy, due to gusty winds, which made swimming difficult.

Rescue operations were postponed due to darkness and hazardous weather conditions.

After searching the lake Friday morning, Williams was found dead.

He was a football player in Blanchard.

An investigation will continue into the incident.