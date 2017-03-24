9-year-old child dies from carbon monoxide poisoning in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – A 9-year-old child died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Tulsa, authorities said.

Around 7 a.m., family members found the 9-year-old and the child’s father unresponsive in their east Tulsa home, the Tulsa World reports.

The child was pronounced dead and the father was transported to a local hospital unconscious. His condition is unclear at this time.

The mother was away at a funeral, officials said.

Tulsa Fire Capt. Stan May told the local newspaper that a motor vehicle inside the garage was running.

The garage door was shut, but the door from the garage to the home was open, the fire captain said.

According to the Tulsa World, carbon monoxide levels inside the home were at 230 parts per million when hazmat crews arrived.

“Those are dangerous levels in itself,” May said. “We’re pretty sure they were much higher than that before HazMat arrived.”

Authorities are investigating.

TPD says they found a wheelchair inside the home. Neighbors tell me the child that died was disabled. @KJRH2HD — Katie Wisely (@KatieWiselyTV) March 24, 2017