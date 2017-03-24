× Adjunct professor accused of stealing from local technology center

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – An adjunct professor is accused of stealing from a local technology center.

On Jan. 9, 2017, officials say the Francis Tuttle Technology Center filed a report stating $35,000 of tools were missing from a classroom.

According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were able to track down the items which were sold to numerous pawn shops around the metro.

Investigators then identified the suspect John Paul Sands, 37.

Officials say Sands was a part time adjunct professor at the Francis Tuttle Technology Center.

He is facing 13 counts of false declaration to a pawn shop.