Amber alert canceled, 2 kids found safe in California

Two toddlers who were apparently abducted when the car they were in was stolen have been found safe, the Riverside County Sheriff’s office in California tweeted Friday.

“We got the outcome we were hoping for,” Travis Walker, deputy police chief with the Cathedral City Police Department, told CNN.

Authorities canceled an Amber Alert for the children after they were found at 2:40 a.m. inside the stolen car in Desert Hot Springs, California, the sheriff’s office said.

“The children were medically cleared for reunion, though they were cold,” Walker said. “We had a wonderful reunion with their mother and father.”

The suspect is still at large.

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday after the incident in Cathedral City, which is in Riverside County.

The kids and their babysitter had been in the car Thursday when the sitter decided to run back into his house. He left the boys, ages 1 and 2, in the back seat with the engine running, Walker said.

When the sitter came back outside, he saw the white 2016 Honda Accord being driven away.

Authorities found the vehicle in the parking lot of a church in Desert Hot Springs, police said, and are combing it for evidence to try to identify the suspect.