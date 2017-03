OKLAHOMA – Are you looking for something to do this weekend?

The Momentum Art Show is debuting tonight and Saturday in the Plaza District from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

This is the 16th year for the show put on by the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition.

It’s a great way to see young and emerging artists.

99 pieces by 48 artists were chosen among hundreds of submissions.

The cost is $15 at the door at four galleries in the Plaza District.

