Cleveland County sheriff says department has not received funding public voted on

NORMAN, Okla. – The Cleveland County sheriff filed a civil suit against the Board of County Commissioners because he claims his department hasn’t received the proper funding for the jail, which a sales tax is supposed to help provide.

In December of 2008, the citizens of Cleveland County voted and approved a one quarter-cent sales tax to finance maintenance and operation expenses at the Dwayne Beggs Detention Center in Norman.

In a civil suit filed by Cleveland County Sheriff Joe Lester, he claims he hasn’t been receiving that money.

