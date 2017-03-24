Del City woman can’t get mother’s death certificate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL CITY, Okla. - Kim Smith’s mother, Theresa Ahboah, died more than four months ago.

But Smith says she’s been unable to get the death certificate because the doctor has refused to sign it.

The funeral director at Barnes Friederich Funeral Home says he has been attempting to get this resolved for the family as well but so far has been unsuccessful.

Authorities with the State Department of Vital Statistics say typically a family should get a death certificate, on average, 11 days after a death.

They investigate cases like this so that the state can have an accurate record of all deaths.