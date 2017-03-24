Former Sooner Star Now Coaching, Back in OKC At Regional

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Oklahoma guard Dionnah Jackson was a do-everything player for the Sooners, and now she's doing it all as an assistant coach for Mississippi State, one of the top women's basketball teams in the country, and competing in the Oklahoma City Regional in the NCAA Women's Tournament.

Jackson is now Jackson-Durrett after getting married last fall, and in her second season as an assistant with the Bulldogs.

Jackson-Durrett says she first figured out she wanted to be a coach as a player for the Sooners, and the lessons she learned from OU head coach Sherri Coale she carries with her now as a coach.

Mississippi State beat Washington 75-64 on Friday night in the regional semifinals to advance to the regional final on Sunday at 6:30 pm to play Baylor.

The winner advances to the Final Four.