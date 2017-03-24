“He was golden,” Hundreds gather to remember Blanchard teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLANCHARD, Okla. - Hundreds gathered on the Blanchard High School Football field to remember 19-year-old Nathan Williams.

Nathan drowned at Chickasha Lake Thursday while attempting to help someone on a stranded jet ski.

Many people at the memorial service were still in disbelief.

“It’s heartbreaking and sad,” said Kegan Lawson, a friend of Nathan’s. “It’s just hard to comprehend.”

Nathan’s high school principal says he’s trying to stay strong for the students.

“It’s hard to understand why,” said Greg Jackson. “It’s hard to let these kids know, there is no answer.”

Those in this close-knit community say Nathan was a leader.

“Probably one of the best,” said Lawson. “Always encouraging, always made you laugh. Never a dull moment with him.”

Nathan’s mother also came to remember her son.

“He helped people obtain dreams. People will remember him because of just how amazing he was,” said Shayla Williams. “I’ve had a couple statements that say he was too good for this world. And that’s true. He was golden.”

Even though mourning a loved one is hard, those close to Nathan haven’t lost faith.

“I know he was a believer in Christ,” said Lawson. “I know he’s in a better place now and he’s going to be happy. Everybody loved him in Blanchard.”

“He was beautiful. Truly beautiful all the way,” said Williams.

Nathan planned to serve his country in the armed forces after graduation.

A GoFundMe has been started to help his family with funeral expenses.