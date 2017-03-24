Officials: Syphilis outbreak in Oklahoma County, over 75 cases

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Health Department and the Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed there are more than 75 cases of syphilis in Oklahoma County.

They are connected to a special network between the ages of 14 and 47 years old.

According to health officials, the most common risk factors associated with this outbreak include drug use, exchanging sex for money or drugs, or having multiple sex partners.

It’s important to go to your healthcare provider immediately if you think you have syphilis.

