× OHP report: Woman accused of DUI responsible for fatal wrong-way crash on turnpike

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City woman who was reportedly driving under the influence is accused in a fatal wrong-way crash on the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

Just before 2 a.m., Charlotte Eisenhour, 40, was driving her 2004 Buick Century southbound in the northbound lanes of the Kilpatrick Turnpike near N.W. 10th St., a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol states.

A 46-year-old man who was driving a 2015 Chevy Silverado attempted to avoid crashing into the woman by swerving.

However, officials say Eisenhour also swerved and struck the truck head-on.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Eisenhour was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe Eisenhour was driving under the influence.

The OHP report states that Eisenhour was also not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

No other information has been released at this time.